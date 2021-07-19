LM Town Center Gazebo to be repaired

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Council is working to repair the Town Center Gazebo, located in the middle of town, following a special called meeting on Thursday, July 8.

According to Mayor Jana Jayroe, the council voted on repairing and cleaning the gazebo at the town center. They approved a bid, from TPM in Blair, in the amount of $6,200, Jayroe said this was the only bid received after contacting several contractors.

Jayroe believes the gazebo was built in 2003, and still has the original roof. In the past, the town has utilized the gazebo for their Christmas tree.

Jayroe said they are hoping the work will take a week, TPM should start work the first part of August, at the latest. Jayroe added that this should not cause any disruptions to the Town Center.

