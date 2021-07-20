Newberry Consignment and Antiques, LLC opens in Newberry

You can even buy a suit of armor at Newberry Consignment and Antiques, LLC. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Owner Linda Rollins said there is something for everyone at Newberry Consignment and Antiques, LLC. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Newberry Consignment and Antiques, LLC is the newest business to open in downtown Newberry at 1100 Caldwell Street.

Linda Rollins is the owner of the new consignment shop and credited downtown business owner Mary McDonald for helping her realize the need for a consignment shop in Newberry.

“When I asked her one day if there was a consignment shop around she said, ‘no, but we need one.’ That got my brain working,” Rollins said.

Rollins was then told to check out the Little Mountain Antique Mall, and everything fell into place. She then decided to open up Newberry Consignment and Antiques.

With the store, Rollins has both consigners and vendors set up throughout the approximately 5,000 square foot building. She said when it comes to consignees, they take 40% from the sale of retail and for vendors, 10%.

“I’m telling people I’m taking anything in good condition, until I get to a point I’m overcrowded,” she said.

Rollins said there is something for everyone at her store, you can even buy a suit of armor.

“So much treasurer here,” she said.

Rollins is still taking consigners and vendors, she said people can call her at 941-600-2543.

Newberry Consignment and Antiques, LLC is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

