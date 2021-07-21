Council OKs first readings for two rezonings

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved two first readings during their July 7 meeting for rezonings.

The first rezoning changes a 17.73 acre parcel located on Counts Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. According to Zoning Administrator Katie Werts, the property owner requested the change to allow his grandson to live on the property.

“He went out to a manufactured home dealership, was told they would take care of all the permitting and get it squared away with the county. They did not do that, they went ahead and put the mobile home on the property,” Werts said. “He came in to get the power turned on, we were the bad guys and told him the property wasn’t zoned for a mobile home.”

Werts said the mobile home has been on the property roughly two months and she hasn’t received any complaints.

The first reading was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Les Hipp gave a second. This rezoning requires two more readings and a public hearing before it is finalized.

The next request came for the Silverstreet area and would rezone three parcels totaling 1,269.78 acres from R2-Rural to Industrial, for the purpose of a solar farm.

“Back in November of last year, the request was made for rezoning for the placement for a solar farm. We took it before the Planning Commission in December, after discussion and opposition, they voted to deny it 5-2. After that, it was requested to the previous county administrator that it be delayed in coming before council,” said Ron Powell, with building and inspection. “That’s why we are coming with this after all this time. Now we are here before you with first reading.”

A neighboring land owner has requested that council not approve the change due to various concerns, including environmental concerns. Council approved first reading 6-1 after Hipp made a motion and Reeder seconded, Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry voted against. Although council voted to approve first reading, they agreed to hold a work session before any other readings are held. This rezoning requires two more readings and a public hearing before it is finalized.

In other business, Interim Administrator William McDonald brought three items to council’s attention. The first was COVID-19 relief money from the federal government, he said they will collectively need to come up with a plan by the end of August on how to spend the money.

He also addressed the Capital Project Sales Tax that is up for renewal in Nov. 2022, which will also be brought to them soon for discussion and planning.

McDonald also addressed redistricting from the 2020 Census. He said they plan on working with the state in putting together a redistricting plan.

Other business:

• Council approved moving forward with bidding out the purchase of a van for the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an equipment lease purchase agreement in the amount not exceeding $481,000, for certain equipment. This ordinance requires two more readings and a public hearing before it is finalized.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.