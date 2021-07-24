City Council receives Small Business Development Center report

NEWBERRY — Barbara Miller presented council with a report from the South Carolina Small Business Development Center’s Newberry office during the July 13 meeting.

Miller, who is a business consultant for the Newberry office highlighted the work done in 2020 and 2021, noting their assistance to local, small business owners.

In 2020, the Newberry office assisted 17 businesses in obtaining Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $514,971, helping retain 54 jobs, Miller said.

Year to date for 2021, the SBDC office has assisted with COVID-19 loans and conventional loans and equity totaling $486,244, helping to retain 10 jobs. Recently, Miller also led an information session for local restaurant owners on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

“Barbara has always done an outstanding job and important work, but this year with the different programs related to the pandemic that they’ve put in place, you have been a small businessperson’s best friend,” Mayor Foster Senn said to Miller.

Under updates and announcements, Alvena Goudelock, widow of former Councilperson Zebbie Goudelock was presented with a plaque in memory of her husband. The plaque was presented by Senn and Mayor Pro Tem, Lemont Glasgow.

Zebbie was the longest serving councilperson in Newberry’s history, Senn said and one of the first two African American councilpersons.

“His name and stamp are all over Newberry,” Senn said of Goudelock.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer provided council with an update on recreation, highlighting that the sidewalks to the concession/bathroom/scorers’ building were complete and the concession stand was now open and serving visitors to the park’s ball games as well as the splash pad.

The park’s pingpong tables are up, he said and were ready for use. Currently, to use the tables, patrons must bring their own pingpong balls and paddles.

Sawyer said their department was partnering with Clemson University to produce a master plan for the Newberry Recreation Complex in which they will meet with Newberry City Council at a later date for a work session to provide input into the plan. Clemson will also advertise a session for public input and feedback, he said.

All benches have now been installed along the Wise Street Park walking trail, Sawyer said which will provide some rest for those enjoying the path. The department has also received word that the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant (LWCF) was back in progress and that they hoped the city would receive word soon.

At Wells Japanese Garden, Sawyer said due to weather, construction had been pushed back in the park; however, liners and a filtration system were being installed in the ponds.

Under old business, second and final reading was passed on an ordinance to amend a previous business license ordinance. Senn said the city valued the importance that businesses play in the community and to promote economic development through the growth of industrial manufacturing in the city and to support existing manufacturing operations currently operating in the city, council had determined to amend the business license rates for certain manufacturing businesses. First reading was passed last month. Motion to approve second reading was made by Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson David DuBose.

Under new business, council approved two outside water requests for properties located outside of the city limits – 2418 Wilson Road and 5318 SC Highway 34/121.

Both property owners have agreed to execute an annexation covenant indicating a willingness to annex if the property becomes contiguous to the city limits and council determines it is in the best interest of the city to annex the property.

Each property is located adjacent to an existing water line, so no bore is required. However, there will be a $1,400 outside water tap fee for each property.

Motion was made by Councilperson Edwin Wicker and seconded by Councilperson David Force for the property located at 2418 Wilson Road. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard for the second property located at 5318 SC Highway 34/121.

Also approved by council Tuesday was an authorization to continue broadcasting meetings. Senn said the city’s original ordinance to temporarily suspend normal operating procedures expired on July 13, the day of the meeting. This ordinance provided the public the ability to view council meetings on their computer, tablet or smartphone device.

With council meetings opening back up for physical attendance, Senn said they were no longer required to broadcast their meetings. However, for those that were still uncomfortable attending in person and wanting to watch from home, he made a motion, seconded by Kinard to continue broadcasting meetings on a six-month, trial basis, ending with the December 14, 2021, regularly scheduled meeting.

Several residents addressed council Tuesday with public comment regarding 702 Glenn Street, the Newberry Recycling Center. Gregory Kelly cited concerns about the potential noise, air and soil pollution. Kelly also mentioned concerns of the recycling center also being an economic detriment to the Wise Street community.

Charlene Granville also cited concerns about the potential noise and air pollution affecting her mother, who lives in the area. Toria Suber also expressed her concern about potential noise, air and soil pollution possibly coming from the facility.

Other updates:

• Following executive session and returning into open session with a call of the chair, Wicker made a motion, seconded by Glasgow to reappoint Mark Senn to the Planning Commission for a three-year term ending July 13, 2024.

• Holmes made a motion, seconded by Kinard to appoint Kendal Bishop to the Miss Newberry Scholarship Board for a three-year term ending July 13, 2024.

• DuBose made a motion, seconded by Holmes to appoint Harriett Rucker to the Newberry Housing Authority Board to fill a vacant term ending December 2025.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.