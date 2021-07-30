PTC is ready when ‘technology changes on the fly’

NEWBERRY COUNTY — One compelling result of a year punctuated by telecommuting and online meetings has been a heightened corporate awareness of the need to protect information systems from cyberattack. The demand for people trained in this information technology specialty is skyrocketing, and because of the constantly evolving technical expertise of its faculty, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) once again is a top destination for those seeking to pivot with the times and get in on the ground floor of an evolving industry such as cybersecurity.

“The technology changes on the fly. What’s secure today in just 32 hours can become completely obsolete. It’s a very fast-moving field. You have to constantly keep up,” said PTC graduate Chris Amey, who earned an associate in applied science in computer technology with a focus on cybersecurity in 2019 and now works for a software company in Charleston. “The professors are very responsive. The material is really hands-on. That is what I think makes the program that much better. You are seeing how to do it and doing it for yourself in a controlled environment.”

Employers are out in force seeking not only cybersecurity specialists but also those skilled in many other technical fields. Whether it’s a career as soon as possible or a stepping stone to a bachelor’s degree without the debt, PTC is able to provide the best foundation for lifelong success.

“I am confident that PTC offers the highest-quality instruction in the region for emerging technologies,” said Dr. Keli Fewox, PTC’s vice president for academic affairs. “Most of our faculty are industry veterans, many award-winning in their respective fields. They devote countless hours to nurturing relationships that help ensure our students understand what they are learning and are able to apply it effectively. In addition, area employers seek out and trust their guidance when recruiting for new talent.”

