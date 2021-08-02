Hamilton to lead Newberry College Admission

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Matthew “Matt” Hamilton as its director of admission, effective Aug. 1.

“My family and I are beyond excited to join Wolf Nation,” said Hamilton. “My goal is to make strategic impacts and provide year-over-year growth for the college. It is evident that the current leadership and community are forward thinking, and with that will come great things.”

Hamilton comes to Newberry from Bluefield College of Bluefield, Virginia, where he has served as director of traditional admissions since 2015. During his time at Bluefield, the college saw a significant increase in traditional undergraduate enrollment.

“Matt has a history of demonstrating cross-campus communication and relationship building,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “He brings a data-centric mindset to the position, along with a student-focused perspective, and we believe he will be an invaluable asset to Newberry College.”

Hamilton holds a bachelor’s degree from Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, and he is close to completing an MBA from Bluefield College.