Prosperity National Night Out rescheduled

PROSPERITY — Due to the weather yesterday, the 2021 National Night Out hosted by the Prosperity Police Department has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 10, at 6 p.m. at the softball field, 250 School Drive, Prosperity.

Communities from all over come together on the first Tuesday in August to host parties, festivals and other events with safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and more. Nationwide, this is the 38th annual National Night Out. The event is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW).

As previously reported, Town Administrator Karen Livingston said there will be a live band, bounce houses, BBQ sandwiches provided by Hawg Heaven, drinks provided by the Food Lion in Prosperity and snow cones provided by Servpro of Newberry and Laurens County. Livingston added that they will also be taking up school supply donations that night.