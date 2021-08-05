SCICU distributes $64,000 in CIC/UPS Scholarships to S.C. private colleges and universities

NEWBERRY COUNTY — S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities, Inc. (SCICU) is distributing $64,000 in CIC/UPS Scholarships to assist 20 students at private colleges and universities in South Carolina for academic year 2021-2022.

The scholarships are made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, D.C., through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.

“The UPS Foundation has been a long-time and generous supporter of independent college higher education, not only in South Carolina, but nationwide,” said Jeff Perez, president and CEO of SCICU. “We are very appreciative of their support and recognize that the lives of many worthy students have been changed for the better.”

Nationally, CIC provides more than $1.4 million in student scholarships through state-based associations to make private colleges and universities more affordable and accessible to underserved students.

The 20 colleges and universities in South Carolina that are receiving CIC/UPS Scholarships from SCICU for the 2021-22 academic year include Allen University, Anderson University, Benedict College, Charleston Southern University, Claflin University, Coker University, Columbia College, Columbia International University, Converse University, Erskine College, Furman University, Limestone University, Morris College, Newberry College, North Greenville University, Presbyterian College, Southern Wesleyan University, Spartanburg Methodist College, Voorhees College and Wofford College.

“The Council of Independent Colleges is proud to support nearly 450 low-income, first-generation, minority, and new American students in 26 states through the CIC/UPS Scholarships,” said Marjorie Hass, president of the Council of Independent Colleges. “Through our partnership with SCICU, these scholarships help individual students pursue their education at one of South Carolina’s superb independent colleges and universities.”

The CIC/UPS Scholarships Program has made a private college education possible for more than 21,000 low-income, first generation, and minority students and has had a transformative impact on individuals, families, and communities across the country.