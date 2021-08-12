Fatal shooting being investigated

NEWBERRY — Officers with the Newberry Police Department and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal shooting in the Mollohon section of the City of Newberry this morning at 3:48 a.m. Once on scene, officers found a subject deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered life-saving measures; however, the subject had succumbed to his injuries.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community. The investigation continues by the Newberry Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.