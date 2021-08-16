The Bishop Agency celebrates grand opening

Employees of The Bishop Agency; Amaree Dorley, owner Kendal Bishop, Gwen Bishop, and Mary Scurry; pose before their ribbon cutting. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer Numerous community members, friends and family turned out for the ribbon cutting at The Bishop Agency last Friday. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting August 6 for The Bishop Agency Revenue Management Services at 1012 Main Street, in downtown Newberry.

Kendal Bishop is the owner of The Bishop Agency which also houses Revenue Management Medical Billing, Revenue Management Medical Billing Education, and Revenue Management Self-Pay Collections companies.

Those three entities will ensure that each of her “three children will be left with a business that is up and running. That is my goal for them,” Bishop said.

“That is what my parents, Gwen and James Bishop, did for me and my siblings. They provided education to us on how to be entrepreneurs, so I want to instill that in my children,” she added.

Bishop said the idea to start her own business originally came from sitting on the couch thinking, “gosh, I don’t want to go to work. I had $200 spare dollars in my account and I filed the paperwork with the state and obtained an EIN number.”

The Bishop Agency offers services for medical billing, electronic aptitudes, denial management, revenue cycle management, charge master management, credentialing, self-pay collections, billing education and other services according to their website.

“Congratulations on the spot you have picked out here. I love that you are here in downtown Newberry. This is pride for Newberry that there is a young lady that has started a business in downtown Newberry,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “On behalf of The City of Newberry thank you for what you are doing and we congratulate you today.”

