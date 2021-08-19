Movie Night on the Farm is Aug. 27

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District will host their Movie Night on the Farm on Friday, Aug. 27, at Setzler Hatchery, 3241 College Street, Newberry.

The movie will be “Barnyard” from Nickelodeon.

Concessions and parking are provided by the FFA. A 50/50 raffle will be held, with proceeds to benefit Keep Newberry County Beautiful. The movie will begin 8:30 p.m. Guest are encouraged to arrive early for best seating.

There is no ticket required as this is a free event. It is recommended that guests bring blankets and chairs.

For more information email newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.