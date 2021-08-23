An apple a day

NEWBERRY — In honor of students returning to school, the City of Newberry’s Park, Recreation and Tourism Department hid five “apples” in the City of Newberry.

Everyone who returned an apple received a $5 gift certificate to Armfield’s, in downtown Newberry.

“As part of our back to school themed Walkin’ Wednesday last week, we opted to celebrate places where you can learn in Newberry, outside the walls of a traditional classroom. It was wonderful to honor places like the Newberry Museum, Newberry Arts Center, County Library, Opera House and Newberry Community Players Ritz Theater programming,” said Tourism and Events Manager Mary Alex Kopp.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.