Tornado near Dreher Island

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The remnants of tropical storm Fred rumbled across South Carolina last Tuesday. High winds knocked down trees, hail levelled crops and tornadoes touched down.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma confirms an EF 1 tornado, with winds in excess of 90 miles per hour touched down, near Lake Murray in south eastern Newberry County. Videos uploaded to social media show the twister dancing across the lake near Dreher Island. Other videos show several large branches twisted and thrown across roadways.

Additional tornadoes were reported near Lexington and Greenville counties, with several structures reported damaged and power lines down in Edgefield.

Matt Husk is a special weather consultant for The Newberry Observer, he holds a meteorology degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.