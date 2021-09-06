Little Mountain hosting Fall Festival

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain and the Reunion Planning Committee are hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk Thrill of the Hill, Fall Market and Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Reunion Park.

The purpose of the market is to provide an outdoor event for the community and help raise money for the 2022 Little Mountain Reunion. The day will begin at 8 a.m. with the run/walk, followed by the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The run/walk will be a fundraiser for the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship fund. The market will feature local vendors with fresh cut flowers, fall décor, vintage and farmhouse items as well as a Derrick Center Library book sale and Dutch Fork Genealogy will be there, too.

In addition to the market, a cornhole tournament begins at 2:30 p.m. There will be food vendors and a beer wagon throughout the day. These proceeds will go towards the 2022 Little Mountain Reunion.

Teams can register for the cornhole tournament by visiting the Town of Little Mountain and Reunion Facebook Pages. Team fees are $55. Individuals can also register for the run/walk on the Facebook Page. Fees for the run/walk are $25.