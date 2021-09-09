Rodeo returns to Newberry this weekend

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Agricultural Expo and Rodeo is coming back to town Sept. 10 and 11. This two day event will have food, inflatables and entertainment to celebrate Newberry’s agricultural heritage.

The main attractions for most people, however, are the high school rodeo events.

Riders from the South Carolina High School Rodeo Association (SCHRA) will come from all over South Carolina to compete over the two days. Winners of events will earn points towards competing at the national competition in Lincoln, Neb. in July.

Allen Sligh, president of the SCHRA, said, “these kids competing are some the best not only in the state, but in the nation. We have had riders that compete in our rodeo go on to place in the national competition.”

Attendees will get to see all the traditional rodeo events like barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, with the main event always being the bull riding.

At the expo attendees can see high school aged cowboys try to best bulls like Say When, White Oak and Dairy Queen and stay on for a qualified ride of eight seconds.

While the events are fast paced, they are enjoyable to watch. Last year’s pole bending winner won by just forty-five thousandths of a second.

The gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo events starting at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Beyond the rodeo, events the expo will also have displays, vendors, a mechanical bull and a children’s zone available both nights.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and free for five and under. Military and first responders also get free entry with ID.

Proceeds from the event go to fund scholarships for local college students pursing degrees around agriculture from Newberry County. In previous years additional funds have been used to install gardens in elementary schools.

“It’s our way to continue to give back and keep the agricultural tradition alive in Newberry,” said Sligh.

This year’s rodeo will carry over some of the same COVID-19 protocols from the previous year’s rodeo. This includes increased hand sanitizer stations, encouraging social distancing, face masks and limiting provided seating. Attendees are encouraged to get there early and bring their own seating as well.

The event will be held at P.D. Johnson Farm located at 7556 S.C. 219 in Newberry.