Tax tips and reminders for income tax extension filers

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds taxpayers who filed for an extension that their Individual Income Tax returns are due October 15. Check out tips and reminders from the SCDOR below.

Tips for extension filers:

• The extension is for filing your return, not for payment. If you have not yet made a payment, you may owe additional interest/penalties.

• File electronically. It’s faster, more secure, and more accurate.

• Review available tax credits that may apply to you.

• File on time. You may face a penalty if you file after October 15.

• Keep a copy of your tax return for your records.

Making a payment?

• Securely pay from a smartphone, tablet or computer using MyDORWAY, our free online tax system, at dor.sc.gov/pay.

Need a payment plan? Qualified taxpayers can request one at dor.sc.gov/payplan.

Getting a refund? Choose direct deposit.

While there are different refund options, the best refund option is direct deposit. It’s your fastest and safest choice. If a tax preparer files for you, make sure to tell them you choose direct deposit. All you need to do is provide your bank account information. Learn more at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Serving in the military?

• Those in a combat zone have 180 days after leaving the combat zone to file their state and federal Income Tax returns. They also can wait until they are out of the combat zone to pay.

• When filing by paper or online, military members should indicate that they served in a military combat zone and name the zone.

Need to amend your return?

• If you already filed your South Carolina Individual Income Tax return and realize you need to fix an error, amend your return electronically — an option available through many tax software providers. Filing electronically using a reputable vendor is your safest and fastest filing option.

• If you need to amend your return related to unemployment compensation, review “SCDOR Issues guidance on how to amend your tax return to exclude unemployment benefits.”

Learn more:

Visit dor.sc.gov/iit for Individual Income Tax FAQs, filing information, and tips.