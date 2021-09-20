Piedmont Tech automotive students receive EPA Certification

Pictured (L-R): Austin Dorn, Lawrance Partlow, Austin Rosas and Brandon Lopez. Courtesy of PTC

NEWBERY COUNTY — Nine automotive technology students at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently completed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Section 609 Technician Training and Certification Program. Each passed the EPA’s certification test with a score of 84% or higher.

“We are very proud of these students and their accomplishment,” said Automotive Technology Program Director Gerald Sartin. “The certification is part of the U.S. Clean Air Act of 1990. Since 1992, federal law has required any technician who repairs or services a motor vehicle air conditioning system for payment must be properly trained and certified under Section 609. The certification is good for life.”

Students who earned Section 609 certification are: Cole Cochran, Austin Dorn, Glen Gary, Jonathan Link, Brandon Lopez, Lawrance Partlow, Austin Rosas, Jonathan Saxon and Kenneth Thompson.

“These young men have worked very hard to expand their skill set, and this certification will make them even more valuable assets in the automotive technology workforce,” Sartin said.