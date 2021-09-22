Teen dies in fatal collision

NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that took place on St. Phillips Church Road, near Piester Road, on Monday, Sept. 20.

The wreck took place at approximately 8:10 a.m., according to Master Trooper Gary Miller, with just a single vehicle involved.

According to Miller, the driver of a 2015 Dodge sedan was traveling east on St. Phillips Church Road when they travelled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, crossed over Piester Road and travelled into a pond. Miller said the driver was not wearing a seat-belt and became entrapped in the vehicle. They were extricated by non-mechanical means, according to Miller.

He further explained that the driver was transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as a 16-year old female — at this time, this is the only information being released by her office.

