Newberry’s Doughboy’s Columbia cousin

SOUTH CAROLINA — In last year’s “Strolling through history” section, this reporter did an article on the World War I monument located in Memorial Park.

In that article, it was mentioned that the monument is one of very few monuments to WWI in the American South: “So much so that in 2018 a segment of the British Royal Airforce stationed in Charleston, S.C. held a memorial service on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day as the Newberry Monument was the closest, they could find!”

However, thanks to one loyal reader of The Newberry Observer, it turns out, that the Newberry Doughboy monument has a “cousin,” of sorts, in Columbia.

While the Doughboy in Newberry statue was sculpted by John Paulding and was unveiled in 1928, the Doughboy in Columbia was sculpted by E.M. Viquesney (based on its appearance) and was erected in 1930 according to www.onecolumbiasc.com/public-art/wwi-doughboy/. The Columbia Doughboy is located at 701 Whaley Street, Columbia.

The Columbia monument is, “dedicated to the memory of our comrades from Pacific Community who gave their lives in the World War.”

