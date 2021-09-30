20th Annual Newberry Oktoberfest

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest, held in historic Downtown Newberry on Saturday, October 2 lasts from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Now, in its 20th year, the Newberry Oktoberfest has grown to become a regional event that draws an estimated crowd of 30,000 people. This festival of German heritage has attractions for all ages and admission is free.

An array of fine arts and craft vendors will be found along downtown’s Main Street. Authentic German cuisine, fair style treats, quality barbecue, and more will be available in the food court. The 2021 event will feature two Biergarten locations offering a variety of domestic and German imported beers. The T-Mobile Rocktoberfest Stage will play all day including polka and German traditional tunes, country, variety hits and classic tunes. At 12:30 p.m. the stage will host the Best Traditional German Outfit contest for anyone attending the festival in traditional Bavarian attire. Families will want to stop by Newberry Hospital’s Kindertown. Check it out for free — kid’s amusements, crafts, rides, and free balloon animals, as well as a carnival organ, and vendors selling children’s toys, knitwear, books, shaved ice, and more. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to visit the Newberry Opera House, see free puppet shows at the Ritz Theatre, and view cars from the local Midlands S.C. Muscle & Classic Car Group. Official Newberry Oktoberfest shirts will also be for sale, brought to you by City of Newberry Utilities. And of course, the local shops and restaurants in downtown Newberry will be open for business.

In regard to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, city staff remind all that the health and well-being of guests, vendors, volunteers and staff is of utmost importance. City staff ask that all festival goers follow the latest advice provided by SCDHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and encourage all to evaluate their own potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 before choosing to attend.

It is highly recommended that all festival goers protect themselves by getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate (such as in indoor areas or areas with condensed pedestrian traffic), and being cognizant of those who may be attending that are unable to receive the vaccine, such as children under 12 or older persons. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or feeling unwell, exposed to or exposed to a household member has been exposed to COVID-19 any time within 14 days prior to the festival, or any person who as tested positive or had a household member test positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the festival, should not attend under any circumstance.

City staff reminds all that by attending the Newberry Oktoberfest festival goers acknowledge and agree that they assume inherent risks associated with attendance, and agree to hold the Oktoberfest, City of Newberry, and its sponsors, agents, staff and volunteers harmless. Attendees not respectful toward festival staff, volunteers, vendors and other attendees will be asked to leave the festival. Festival goers are expected to review the COVID-19 Attendee Policy found at www.newberryoktoberfest.com/covid-19-attendee-policy prior to attendance.

For more information, visit our website at www.newberryoktoberfest.com or follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, Twitter @CityofNewberry and Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.