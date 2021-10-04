Work to begin on I-26 Exit 91

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announces the start of construction on a new bridge to replace the current Columbia Avenue Bridge over Interstate 26 at Exit 91 (Chapin).

Work is anticipated to begin in late September or early October, initially with foundation work in the median, ramp work and clearing and grubbing.

The new bridge will be constructed on a separate alignment from the existing bridge. This will allow the existing bridge to remain operational until the new bridge is completed. Once the new bridge is open, the existing structure will be demolished.

The ramps to the Exit 91 interchange will remain open during construction except for some long weekend closures for pavement tie-ins. Advance notice of these weekend closures and related detour routes will be provided to the public and media.

The new bridge is scheduled to be completed in October 2022. Interchange work will continue until fall 2023.

To view preliminary design plans for Exit 91, please visit on our project website on the resources page at https://scdotmidlandsconnection.com/resources/.

Traffic shifts will occur throughout the project area until major project construction completion in late 2023. SCDOT reminds the public to use caution when driving through work zones.

The SCDOT Midlands Connection project will improve a 16-mile segment of the Interstate 26 roadway system that stretches from Exit 85 in Little Mountain to Exit 101 in Irmo. The project will widen the I-26 roadway, modify three interchanges and replace seven overpass bridges. This project is part of SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan.

For more information, visit SCDOT’s project website at www.scdotmidlandsconnection.com or contact Assistant District Construction Engineer Allen Thompson at 803-737-6660.