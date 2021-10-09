MCHS athletes recognized

Superintendent Alvin Pressley presents MCHS track athlete Carissa Wicker with a special recognition for her track accomplishment. Dr. Carson Ware | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School Board recognized two Mid-Carolina High School track students last week for their achievements within the sport.

First up was Jackson Livingston, he threw a school record of 159 feet, five inches to win the state championship in the javelin throw for class AAA in the state track meet at Lower Richland High School this past spring, Dr. Carson Ware, chief human resources officer, read.

Next up was Carissa Wicker, she finished in second place in the state in the girls 100m hurdle.

“She also set a school record with a time of 15.34 seconds in this event,” Ware read.

Livingston and Wicker are both coached by Jackie Harris at MCHS.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.