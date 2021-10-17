Jerome receives hole-in-one car

NEWBERRY — Kelly Jerome, the man who made a hole-in-one on hole 17 during the Operation Round Up Tournament at the Country Club of Newberry, has received his car from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

Jerome is now the owner of a Buick Enclave, from Stokes Trainor, following the historic hole-in-one during the tournament through the Newberry Electric Cooperative. This was the first time anyone has made a hole-in-one on hole 17 during a tournament where Stokes Trainor was the hole sponsor. In doing such, he won 45,000 toward a vehicle.

“Congratulations to Kelly Jerome on his hole-in-one at the Newberry Electric Coop’s Operation Round Up Golf Tournament from all of us at Stokes Trainor,” said Joe Trainor of Stokes Trainor.

This was also Jerome’s first time making a hole-in one.

