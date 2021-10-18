Wells family donates toward renovation

NEWBERRY — As many in Newberry County know, the City of Newberry is actively working on improvements to the Wells Japanese Garden (located on Lindsay Street).

Recently, members of the Wells family stopped by Newberry to help contribute financially to the renovations and, at the same time, heard the history of the park.

“We are going to get the park back to where it needs to be and where it was when it started,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “I’m really impressed how loyal the Wells family is to this family legacy, it is really something the people of Newberry cherish. I’ve seen weddings here, proposals, those type of major life events going on here.”

Senn added that the Wells family helped start the park and are now helping the city, “get across the finish line.”

Scott Sawyer, City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism director, added that they get a lot of interest in the Wells Japanese Garden.

“I try my best, when I can, to deliver brochures to various welcome centers in the state,” he said.

Sawyer gave some detail on what is happening with the renovations of the park. For instance, he said the pond will have a filtration system and there will be a liner that will allow them to retain the water.

“We were losing water at the other end,” Sawyer said. “The filtration system will feed the water to the waterfall at the other end.”

Sawyer also revealed that they will be able to have fish in the pond again. He said he doesn’t think they’ll be able to have Koi fish (due to the filtration system), but they will have goldfish. Following Sawyer saying this, one member of the Wells family said, “I think that is what they had in there originally.”

“I love this place, we really want to make sure this is a place where people want to come and have lunch, have a wedding, come sit and enjoy the peace and quiet,” Sawyer said.

Ernie Shealy, local historian, was also on hand to give a brief history of Wells Japanese Garden.

“This, originally, was part of the Wells house property, this was in the back end of the garden. It was kind of a soggy back end because there was water collecting into it from several different directions. There are — at least 10 years ago there were — ghosts of drain pipes that led all the way from Harrington Street into here,” Shealy said.

Shealy explained that Cornelia Shumpert Wells, wife of Osborne Wells — a local architect and contractor who was responsible for many of the iconic building in Newberry, before and after the Civil War — died in 1930. Her grandson, Fulmer Wells, wanted to create a memorial for her.

“A popular thing to do in the late 1920s and 1930s was to build a Japanese garden, and the terrain at this end of the yard seemed to fit that pretty well,” Shealy said.

Shealy said that Fulmer Wells was possibly inspired by the gardens he saw in California, during his studies there, and possibly inspired by magazine cuttings.

“I attended the estate sale at the Wells house after Fulmer died and bought some of his architecture magazines. There was an entire magazine on Japanese gardens, and it coincides within two years of the construction of this one. I am fairly certain he had that magazine in hand when that idea came up to build this one,” Shealy said.

Shealy said that during World War II, the Wells built a fence around the garden, so they didn’t show they were showing Japanese sympathy during the war.

“We are fortunate they had the idea of building a fence around it, as opposed to tearing it down,” Shealy said.

Shealy suspects that many of the Japanese gardens were torn down during that time due to the war.

Shealy came into direct involvement with the park in the 1990s when he was one of the last presidents of the Council of Garden Clubs in Newberry.

“I got out here several times, dug into the muck trying to find the bottom of this pond to determine how deep it was originally,” Shealy said. “Slightly before my involvement with it, the club did a restoration of it in 1985, in the 1970s Fulmer gave the garden section to the city with an endowment. The city was to feed the endowment to the garden club to maintain it. In 1985, interest rates were falling, they borrowed into the principal to do a restoration of the garden. However, in 1986, Scott Creek flooded and destroyed much of the restoration.”

The garden was given to the City of Newberry in 1971.

The city engaged a consulting firm in the early 2000s, according to Shealy, to do a restoration plan. Shealy said he was on that committee and they determined a browner orange versus a bluer red was more appropriate for a Japanese garden.

Mary Wells Trotter said their children and grandchildren love to come to the Wells Japanese Garden, and they have a lot of stories and adventures.

“It’s nice to have it back,” she said. “It was fun as a kid, there was an old magnolia tree and we loved to climb it. We would come, much to my great-grandmother’s dismay, and pick lotus leaves and play with them.”

Sawyer said an exact completion date is not known at this time, but said the first phase, being the pond renovations, should be done within October. Updates will be announced as they become available.

