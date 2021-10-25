2021 SCBTMA scholarships offered

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Bluegrass and Traditional Music Association is offering scholarships to school age youth who play bluegrass or other traditional music on acoustic string instruments.

November 12 is the deadline for 2021 applications.

This is the sixth year the SCBTMA will award its Bill Wells Memorial Youth Scholarships. Last year, six young musicians won a total of $1,300. The top cash award was $300.

Besides bluegrass, traditional music may include old time, gospel, classic country, folk and Celtic songs and playing styles.

Applicants usually include players of guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin or bass. Also eligible are players of any other acoustic string instrument – for example, dobro, ukulele, dulcimer or piano – provided the applicant plays traditional styles.

Singers of traditional songs are also welcome to apply.

Musicians must be residents of South Carolina and age six years through high school seniors.

The number and amounts of the awards will depend on the talents of the applicants, number of applications received, and funds available. The scholarships will be awarded December 4.

Details are included on the scholarship application form, available at the website, SCBTMA.com. Forms may also be picked up at Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor in West Columbia.