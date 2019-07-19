The Bible is so important, because it is God’s Word. It isn’t a collection of stories that men made up. It is written by people that had been with Jesus and were inspired by the Holy Spirit.

“For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” 2 Peter 1:21.

The Bible is given to us so we can know the Lord and know His will for our lives. God has not changed and neither has the Bible.

Our need for Christ and His salvation should be stronger today than ever before. The Bible let’s us understand that Jesus Christ, who was God in the flesh came from Heaven to save us from our sin.

From the beginning of the Bible until the end we can see and know the hope that we have in Jesus.

God wants us to read and understand His Precious Word. We need to always remember how important the Bible is to our lives.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

