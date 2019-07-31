Rotary: Approaching our 100th Anniversary!

Think back to your life last year — now 10 years ago. Okay imagine what life was like before you were born. Now, imagine the world 100 years ago. As I started writing this piece, I Googled (yes, I’m of that generation) what life was like 100 years ago. Here are some interesting facts. There were only 48 states. Alaska, Hawaii, those were different countries. Women, you couldn’t vote (the vote for women wasn’t ratified by Congress until August of 1920). Bathtubs, a luxury! Telephones, even more of a luxury. Speed limits, 15 mph!

You might be asking yourself, why are we imagining life 100 years ago. Well, because 100 years ago your Rotary Club of Newberry was yet to be born. Projects our members were directly involved in (like the YMCA), or other clubs our members started (like the Historical Society), or community service projects we supported (like the Boy Scouts), would be very different if our Rotary club had not been born.

As we approach our 100th anniversary, in April of 2020, our club is making plans for a celebration. We’ve started digging through archives, organizing our records, discovering who we were and brainstorming about our future selves.

We are asking for your assistance. Our club has interacted with thousands of people over the last 100 years. Rotary members, family members of members, supporters of members, or community members engaged with our club. We are looking for artifacts about our club which helps to paint the full picture of our history. If you have pictures, letters, scrapbook items, newspaper articles, stories, anecdotes, etc. which involve a Rotary project or a Rotary member, we want to hear from you.

You can send us an email at newberryrotaryclub@gmail.com or drop us a letter at PO Box 422, Newberry SC 29108. We thank you for your time and assistance with our project. We are looking forward to the coming year and all we will discover together!

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_bw-profile-original.jpg

Christina Pomeroy Contributing Columnist

Christina Pomeroy is the Rotary Club of Newberry President (2019-2020).

Christina Pomeroy is the Rotary Club of Newberry President (2019-2020).