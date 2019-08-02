God has a plan for our life

I love the story in the Bible about Joseph. God took the evil his brothers did to him and turned it into something good.

The brothers sold Joseph to the Ishmaelites and they sold him. He ended up in Pharaoh’s house. Joseph was over all in his masters house. One day Pharaoh’s wife told a lie on Joseph and he ended up in prison. The butler and baker were in prison also. They both dreamed dreams and Joseph told them what the dreams meant.

After two years Pharaoh dreamed a dream and Joseph revealed the dream.

God had a plan for Joseph’s life. Pharaoh made Joseph ruler over all the land of Egypt. There was a famine in the land so Jacob sent his sons to get food for them. After a period of time Joseph revealed himself to his brothers. They were troubled when they found out it was Joseph, because of what they did to him.

“Now therefore be not grieved, nor angry with yourselves, that ye sold me hither: for God did send me before you to preserve life.” Genesis 45: 5.

Joseph took care of his family. He wasn’t angry with them. He knew that God had used him in a mighty way.

We may not understand why certain things happen to us but, God has a plan for each of us. Will we be obedient and follow God’s plan?

It’s amazing how God took something that was meant for evil and turned it into something good. God does have a plan for our life.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

