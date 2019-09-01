Labor Day and Highway Safety

One of the deadliest activities a person will ever do in his or her lifetime is driving a motor vehicle.

Labor Day was created to honor the workforce of our country — a day of relaxation as we take time off from work. However, like some holidays, the true meaning has been forgotten. Instead Labor Day is associated with driving, boating and road trips as Americans take advantage of the last holiday of the summer. These last weeks of summer can be an especially dangerous time on our highways. AAA states Labor Day travel may be the highest in 2019. More vacationers will drive this year than fly.

Labor Day celebrations continue in cities and towns across the U.S. — with parades, firework displays and other community gatherings. The Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest periods for impaired deaths. City and county law enforcement agencies will be out in an effort to crack down on impaired driving and reduce roadway fatalities. Supporting these heroes who keep us safe on the roads is a critical part of MADD’s campaign to eliminate drunk driving.

South Carolina fatalities: These are disturbing statistics that more than, 1,000 people die on our state’s roadways each year. What you may not know are the common mistakes people make behind the wheel — and the “insider tips” for preventing these fatal mistakes.

The good news about vehicle collisions is that you have control over most of the factors that cause you to die behind the wheel. Most people blame the problems on our roadways or the other guy. What they may not know is that the majority of the collisions investigated are due to driver error and often involve only one vehicle.

It may surprise you to know that the single greatest danger you face on the roadways is YOU. Fatal collisions sadly are replays of the tragic scene again, and again. The driver veers off the road due to speed, fatigue, inattention or impairment from drugs or alcohol.

Overcorrection happens if you run off the roadway — Remember the off-off rule: Take your foot off the accelerator and keep it off the brake.

Stopped traffic: Scan ahead when driving to prevent head-on collisions. Keep a good distance between yourself and other vehicles. Keep eyes on the rear view mirror to ensure cars behind you are responding to slowdown.

Tires: Pressure and good tread are vital. If you have a blowout do not slam on breaks. Keep a firm grip on the steering wheel and let the vehicle come to a stop well off the main portion of the road.

Intersection and stop lights: Even if you have right-of-way, slow down and scan the area for vehicles disregarding the signal. Failure to yield in the right-of-way is one of the primary causes of fatal collisions.

If you are in a collision, observe the surroundings before leaving your vehicle. Move your vehicle out of traffic into a safe location if there are no injuries. This is the law.

Tips on road assistance: Move your vehicle to the right side of the road, out of the flow of traffic if possible. Do not leave your vehicle stopped in a traffic lane. Show clear signals there is a problem and that you need assistance by raising the vehicle hood. (This is an internationally recognized sign of distress.)

Safety Belts: Strong emphasis on seat belts, the most effective device in vehicles today. It only takes a minute to buckle up. It is better to lose a minute from life than to lose a life in a minute.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

