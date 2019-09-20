The Bible is God’s love letter to us. It tells of God’s love for us. A love so great that He sent His Son to redeem us. We should never ignore God’s love letter to us.

We may not understand a lot of it, but we know that God loves us. He loved us when we had no thought of Him.

God has given us preachers and teachers to help us better understand His precious Word. It is important that we take time to read and study the Bible and apply it to our life every day.

We will become more like Christ by obeying His Word.

“The entrance of thy words giveth light; it gives understanding unto the simple.” Psalm 119:130.

When we come to Christ, He lives within us by His Holy Spirit. The Bible is so important because it helps us understand just how much God loves us. And He teaches us to love one another.

A simple prayer, “Dear God, give us understanding of your Word and help us learn to trust you no matter what troubles us.”

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

