As a child of God, we believe only God knows the future. We are to look to Him each day that we live and be ready when He comes for His children.

There are a lot of people using different things and ways to try and predict what will happen in the future.

Our future is in God’s hands. We don’t need to worry about the future, except knowing where we will spend eternity. God has gone to prepare a place for the ones that accept Him as their Saviour.

“In my Father’s house are many mansions: If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14: 1-3.

That’s the future we need to think about. Being ready when God tells Jesus to come and get His children.

It’s God’s will that no one perish, but that everyone will come to repentance and be with Him in Heaven. Just be ready when Jesus comes back.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

