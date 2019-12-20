We don’t have to live our life in fear. Jesus can put an end to fear for all who trust in Him. Jesus is the answer to any fear we have.

“Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” Luke 12: 32.

God has all power and He is greater than any fear we face.

“For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separated us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8: 38-39.

The only one that we should fear is God. That doesn’t mean be scared of Him, but know the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom. Show Him respect and obey His commandments.

We are safe and secure in Jesus. God tells us that no one can pluck us out of His hands.

“My Father which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one.” John 10: 29-30.

God wants us to be happy and show others that He has us in the palm of His hands and we have nothing to fear. This helps us to know we don’t have to live in fear.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.