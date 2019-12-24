Be a member of our family!

There is a critical shortage of personnel willing to serve as law enforcement officers in today’s world. This is a problem that is not only plaguing Newberry County, but also across this country.

There are a number of reasons why this is occurring. The United States is seeing the best economy in many years and unemployment is at an all time low. Industries are in high competition for employees and are paying top wages and supplying quality benefits. These higher paying jobs are limiting the pool of people that would otherwise be interested in a career of public safety service.

In addition, law enforcement is not being seen in the same positive light as it once was. A false narrative is being portrayed and transmitted through some traditional media outlets and through social media sites. While the huge majority of law enforcement officers are dedicated to their positions and serve their community with valor, the negative portrayals are keeping people from joining the thin blue line.

To further complicate this issue, violent acts committed on law enforcement officers and the blatant disrespect that has been created through the false narratives have dampened the interest in this profession.

Because of the lack of interest in becoming a law enforcement officer, communities are seeing extreme shortages in staff. The available workforce pools are so diminished that most law enforcement agencies have become actively, and aggressively, recruiting certified law enforcement officers from their neighboring communities, with higher pay, promise of promotions and signing bonuses. This practice has left many agencies, especially small and rural ones, critically short in personnel that protect their citizens.

Newberry County is not immune to this shortage. We have lost quality employees, that our citizens have paid good money to train and certify, to state and larger agencies. In addition to the difficulties in replacing them and their experience, it takes months to interview, test, prepare and go to the Criminal Justice Academy. During that time the new employee is not available to answer calls and patrol the roads of the county.

Our dedicated staff of professionals have worked hard to make sure the county is safe. Many of our deputies volunteer to fill the gap left open by the departing officers and the time it takes to find replacements. We have taken measures to make sure shifts are covered and we can answer calls expediently. But the thin blue line is getting thinner.

County Council and County Administration are very understanding and supportive to keep Newberry County safe. They are working closely with us to keep our current staff and to find qualified personnel to fill the gap. It seems those efforts are working and we will continue to have one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the state.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for Deputy Sheriffs in Patrol, School Resource, and Detention. While we would prefer a certified officer, we do accept qualified applicants that seek training. One must be 21 years of age, have a driving record short of suspensions, credit references free of judgments and execution, and a clean criminal history.

Come join us and be a member of our family!

Sheriff Lee Foster Contributing Columnist

Lee Foster is the sheriff of Newberry County.

