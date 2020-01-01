Make a 2020 business resolution

The old year 2019 is waning fast and the new year 2020 is still a fuzzy something yet to come. It’s during this time of transition that many of us make New Year’s Resolutions.

People have been doing so for at least 4,000 years, according to my resource at History.com. Four thousand years ago the ancient Babylonians made promises to pay back their debts and return things they had borrowed — although their new year began in March when new crops were planted. More recently, well actually around the year 46 BC, Julius Caesar rearranged the calendar so the year began January 1. January was named for Janus, a deity of the time who had two faces, and thus faced both forward and backward and was the guardian of doorways and gates, among other duties. It made perfect sense for those early Romans to make offerings to Janus and to promise to do better in the coming year.

So, here we are some 2,000 years later, still feeling the urge to reflect on how the closing year has gone and how we might make next year different and, yes, better. Because my commitment to the Editor and readers of The Newberry Observer is to focus my comments on matters of business and commerce and such, I will leave all the vows to lose weight, eat better and exercise more for others to discuss.

Just as many of you readers do, I have been doing my research online, searching for articles from reliable business-oriented websites. I’ve read over a dozen sources to see what resolutions are being suggested for this New Year 2020 and have condensed their comments into five broad categories.

These broad categories and the detailed resolutions within each one are applicable to business of all sorts. In my role as a business consultant, at the Newberry Area Small Business Development Center, I have had the opportunity in 2019 to meet many business owners. Some own retail shops. Others operate service businesses. Some are manufacturers, or franchise operators for large corporations. A few are one-of-a-kind artists and makers. Some are not yet in business but have a dream that begs to become a reality. As I read the articles, I had all of these people in mind. What resolutions might they consider for the coming year?

You’ll see the research here today in condensed form. Over the coming months, I resolve to address each of the areas in more detail. Because the resolutions that are most successful are the ones that can be sustained over time, I hope readers will stick with this column next year. After all, how many of us resolve to eat better next year and then succumb to a juicy chili-cheeseburger before the end of January?! Real change is a process, not a single decision. Please stay tuned in.

The five categories of resolutions for businesses for 2020 turned out to be:

Planning – plan the day, plan the week, set realistic goals and create plans for reaching them.

Staffing – connect with your staff, help them grow, keep them informed.

Marketing – Know your customers better, communicate with them better, keep abreast of the changes taking place in the marketing world.

Learning – make time for learning something new, let go of what’s not working anymore, step outside your comfort zone.

Giving – give back to your community, give a hand to other businesses, give yourself time for your own health and well-being.

I challenge you to make a resolution for your business for 2020. Share it with me if you like via email barbara.miller@newberry.edu and together we will delve into more detailed resolutions in the coming year.

To all of you out there working each day to make our Newberry community the best and friendliest place ever to live, Happy New Year!

Barbara Miller is the Business Consultant for the South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Newberry. She can be reached at Barbara.Miller@newberry.edu.

