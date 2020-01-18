Top 10 things every Newberrian should do this winter

Following the holidays’ flurry of activity winter can feel like a slow and steady season, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do in Newberry during the downtime. Consider these ten activities to fill your winter with wonder!

1. Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

For a second year the Newberry Champions and County Councilman Travis Reeder are excited to host a weekend celebrating the legacy of civil rights in America in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The weekend kicks off on Saturday, January 19 at 2 p.m. with a celebratory parade on Main Street in downtown Newberry. Seventy-six community organizations are signed up to participate. Sunday celebrations continue with a networking luncheon at Community Hall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The weekend will conclude on Monday, January 20 with “a day on, not a day off,” featuring the annual march from Bethlehem Baptist Church to Miller Chapel AME. The march will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the College Street church and will continue across downtown when, upon reaching Miller Chapel, participants will attend a program featuring choirs and 2020 speaker, Quentin A. Sligh.

For more information please contact Travis Reeder at 803-597-9217 or find “The Champions” on Facebook.

2. Give Healthy Chili a Try

“Healthy Living and Giving” is a great mantra to take on this new decade. Consider exercising it at the annual Healthy Chili Cook-Off in downtown Newberry on February 1. The free, community event in Memorial Park features aerobics, healthy tips, blood drive with the Blood Connection, Empty Bowls pottery fundraiser from the Newberry Arts Center, and of course the People’s Choice Healthy Chili Competition and Souper Bowl of Caring fundraiser! For five dollars visitors may sample each chili and cast their votes for Best Booth Decoration, Most Creative Chili, and Best Overall Chili. At the end of the event the votes will be tallied to award trophies and cash prizes to the winners. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., however voting ends at 1 p.m. It is free to compete and both vegetarian/vegan and meat chilis are accepted if they meet the basic requirements of at least four types of vegetables and three bean varieties. If the competitor is making a meat chili the meat must be at least 90 percent lean.

Call 803-321-1015 for details. All funds raised by the Empty Bowls Project and Souper Bowl of Caring sales will go directly to benefit a local Newberry Community food bank.

3. Go to a Show!

Newberrians are blessed to have great arts and cultural opportunities all within just a minute’s drive or walk! This winter consider taking in a show whether it be theater, music, dance, or some of it all! The Newberry Community Players continue a fun season of theatrical favorites with their mid-February production of The Odd Couple (female version). That’s right, Neil Simon’s revised version of his own hit play, this time for the ladies! The Newberry College Music Department also welcome a second semester of recitals featuring students, faculty, and guest performers on campus, as well as at the Newberry Opera House. And of course, the Newberry Opera House will be welcoming the Newberry Ballet Guild for their winter production of The Red Shoes the second weekend in February in addition to their many shows including opera, bluegrass, tribute bands, African dance, and even an ice-skating show! Be sure to check out these organizations full line-ups of shows at their websites, newberrycommunityplayers.com, newberry.edu, and newberryoperahouse.com.

4. Treat your Valentine

A romantic evening in Newberry awaits you and your Valentine. Stroll down the moonlit sidewalks of downtown to an evening out for a white table cloth style dinner by candlelight at Steven W’s, Cabana Cafe, or Figaro. Maybe enjoy shared appetizers and drinks in the casual but classy atmospheres of Bar Figaro or Half Full. If a low-key, casual dinner and friendly conversation is more your speed, pay a visit to The Grille on Main or Steelhorse Smokehouse. Do you and your beau fancy a cigar? Lancero Lounge offers a comfortable setting with beers on tap, while The Storm Cellar Wine & Cigar Bar is a great place to stop if you also want full-service dining from the upstairs kitchen in a relaxed atmosphere. If a coffee date is more your speed be sure to pay a visit to Genesis for custom cappuccinos, quality brews, and treats to satisfy your sweet tooth. Or if y’all just want to sit down and relax with a cold beer at the end of a long work week, The Aviator, Pour Richards, and Martin Street Beer Parlor all have a spot at the bar waiting for you!

5. Watch Wolves Winter Athletics

The Newberry College winter athletics season is fully underway. Just seven home games remain for the men’s and women’s basketball teams and five home matches for the Wolves wrestling team, including the Newberry Open on February 9. And it won’t be long before tennis, lacrosse, softball, and baseball have their own home games, starting the spring season in mid-February. Between Eleazar Arena, Setzler Field, Smith Road Complex, and Oakland Tennis Center, the Newberry College Wolves are waiting for you to come and cheer them on to victory! To view the full college athletics schedule visit newberrywolves.com.

6. Get energized- go for a ride!

Don’t let the seasonal blues get you! Get out and get energized on a bike ride. Bike Baby of downtown Newberry hosts a free group ride every Saturday morning and 9 a.m. Take the family out for a refreshing spin across town. Southern winter weather can make each weekend different- one brisk, another warm! After you can warm up over a warm cup of coffee at Genesis, or maybe cool off with a refreshing ice cream at The Corner Scoop. Or you could stop by Figaro Market for both. After a winter bike ride, you deserve a treat!

7. Get muddy…

The South Carolina Clay Conference will be returning to Newberry for their pottery takeover of Newberry. For one-weekend-only downtown Newberry becomes a haven for clay artists and enthusiasts from across the southeast. From its humble beginnings, holding artists’ presentations in a spare room at the Newberry Arts Center, the conference has grown to an event that draws attendees from across the southeast and presenters from across the nation, filling the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center. In recent years the event has gained recognition of the National Endowment for the Arts as well as the University of South Carolina’s McKissick Museum who, for a second year, will be partnering with the Newberry Arts Center to host a special production; Fireflies: Dave the Potter, an interactive play presentation about the life of Dave the slave and famous early potter of Edgefield, South Carolina. The play, featuring Darion McCloud, will take place on Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House, and is free and open to the public. Additionally, the event attracts hundreds of shoppers and fine art collectors to its annual pottery sale. The sale is the largest pottery sale in South Carolina and features the work of current and past conference presenters as well 2020 attendees. Don’t miss out on your chance to see one of a kind pieces and functional art to take home with you Friday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Newberry Arts Center. Shoppers are also invited to stop by the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center to visit the Highwater Clay booth for potters’ tools, supplies, and more! Details can be found online at southcarolinaclayconference.com.

8. Visit the Newberry Museum

If the winter weather is keeping you in, consider indoor activities like a visit to the Newberry Museum. The museum has now been open for a full month and in February will be welcoming the South Carolina Clay Conference Bone Yard in honor of the sixth annual event, one of the first of many temporary exhibits set to grace the museum’s display cases. The Bone Yard consists of pieces created during presentations by nationally renowned presenting artists over the past five years of the S.C. Clay Con. The pieces are made live in front of conference attendees and are fired in the kiln to set the clay, but not completed with glazing or painting techniques, giving the pots the affect and look of dry bones. Don’t miss this exhibit in addition to the plethora of exhibits detailing Newberry’s storied history. The Newberry Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at thenewberrymuseum.com.

9. An Extra Day

It’s a leap year, and with the gift of an extra day landing on a weekend why not spend it on something you’ve been wishing to do? Consider going to a local park to take in nature. Maybe visit a local gym or yoga studio such as Bear Arms CrossFit or Newberry Yoga in downtown to try your hand at a new form of fitness you’ve been considering. Take yourself shopping and get that item you’ve been eyeing in the windows of your favorite Main Street shop. Pamper yourself with a trip to the salon or massage studio. Or perhaps spend your day in gratitude for another day of life by volunteering with a local food bank or The Newberry Animal Shelter. The possibilities are endless!

10. Celebrate 20 Years of the Irish Fling!

For twenty years the Newberry Irish Fling has delighted downtown’s visitors with great Irish Food and Drink Specials, live entertainment, and recently a few family-friendly additions. On Friday, March 13 (the Friday before St. Patrick’s Day) downtown welcomes you to wear your festive green for a fun night out! The returning Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt will challenge festival goers’ knowledge of downtown trivia and a few lucky winners will receive prizes from various downtown businesses. Several restaurants and bars will provide festive food and drinks and live music in addition to the Irish Fling Music Stage featuring live entertainment.

More details to come on this event! Visit newberryirishfling.com.

Mary Alex Kopp Contributing Columnist

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event manager for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.

