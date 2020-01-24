Jesus is as near to us as the air we breath. If we would realize this we would never feel alone again.

We may do things and try to hide them from our family and friends, but we can’t hide anything from God. As His children we have nothing to fear.

We can be close to God by reading His word and prayer. We have been cleansed by His blood and we are clothed in His righteousness.

Since Christ lives in us, we should also let Him live through us. We are to be a light to this world.

“But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.” Ephesians 2:13.

If we try to live in our righteousness we will only fail, because our righteousness is as filthy rags.

The only way to heaven is by the righteousness of Christ.

“For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” 2 Corinthians 2:21.

Jesus is in the heart of all believers that have accepted Him as their Saviour. He watches over us and keeps us from danger. He will be with us wherever we go. In Genesis 28:15 God tells us. “And, behold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest.”

Jesus is with us always.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

