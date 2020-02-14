A daily walk with the Lord means we surrender our life totally to Him.

Nothing can take the place of a daily devotional life with Christ.

It is so important to have our quite time, our prayer time, and the time we spend in the Word of God. This helps us with our walk with the Lord.

We will become stronger and grow. If we draw nigh to God, He will be nigh to us. There is no way we can be a powerful and happy Christian if we don’t walk with God each day.

As we draw nearer to Christ it gives us a desire to surrender our life to Him.

He helps us and gives us a desire to be a help to others.

Happiness comes from a personal relationship with God. We know Him by faith, through grace.

“Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God.” Psalm 146:5.

We can’t work our way or buy our way to heaven, God’s Word teaches us Salvation comes as a gift of God through Jesus.

Being a child of God, we need to surrender our life to God and walk with Him daily. And we need to take time to tell others about our loving Saviour and His love for everyone.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

