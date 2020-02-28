Seek God’s will in everything

We can not run from the difficulties in our life. Many problems we face are not mistakes. They are blessings for our benefit and growth.

If we embrace the circumstances that God allows in our life, we need to trust Him to bring good out of them. When we face our problems, we need to fully rely on God to help us. Within our self we can do nothing, but with God all things are possible. It is amazing how God can take our mistakes and bring good out of them.

If we learn to trust the Lord, really trust Him with our whole being, then nothing can separate us from His peace. This peace abides in the heart of all those who have put their trust in God. There can be no lasting peace until Christ has come into our heart.

If we draw close to God and make each day count for Him, we will have peace and the things we do for Him will not go unnoticed.

“For everyone that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.” Matthew 7:8.

We should always commit our life to the Lord and seek His will in everything.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

