Chamber Days, Rain or Shine

The Leadership Newberry County class held Education Day on Feb. 27. Pictured, left to right: Taylor Jackson of the City of Newberry, Shannon Longshore of Newberry County Council on Aging, Samantha Snyder of Franklin University Switzerland, Luke Layman of the City of Newberry, Principal Dee Dee Westwood of Mid-Carolina Middle School (presenter), Chad Shealy of Wilson Refrigeration & Air, Curriculum Coordinator Jessica Beam of Mid-Carolina Middle School (presenter), Gene Shealy of the City of Newberry Fire Department, Nick Shealy of Newberry Electric Cooperative, Hannah Rowe of Newberry High School, Steffanie Sullivan of Newberry Electric Cooperative, and Kara Cannon of Newberry County Economic Development. - Friends celebrate with Dr. Wade Verch and his team at Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic. - We hosted a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Re-Opening of Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic on Feb. 10. They have expanded, so stop in and learn about all of the services they offer. - Our Annual Legislative Breakfast speakers enjoy some socializing before presenting. Pictured, left to right: Sen. Ronnie Cromer, Rep. Rick Martin and County Administrator Wayne Adams. - - Zack May and his fellow students in Jr. Leadership follow instructions during Professor Butler’s lesson. - - Willis Jordan, of S.C. Drone Photography, was one of the new members featured at the February Business After Hours. - - Dan Lang, of Fathom Realty, was a featured new member at the February Business After Hours. - - Whitmire Community School Principal Allison Stribble and Clemson Extension Agent Alana West participated in one of the group activities with the Jr. Leadership Newberry County class. - - Keitha Scarfo and the crew from Scarfo Construction were also featured new members at the February Business After Hours. - - Tony McLean and Peyton Gardner participate in a group activity during Jr. Leadership. - - A peek at some of the offerings in the new boutique at LIFEBRIDGE. - - The Jr. Leadership class participates in some ice-breaker games as they continue to get to know one another better. - - On Feb. 27, we cut the ribbon on the expanded boutique for LIFEBRIDGE in Downtown Newberry. - - The Newberry County Young Professionals held their Annual Legacy Gala and 4 Under 40 Awards — which was a masquerade theme. - -

Welcome to New Members:

Earwood’s Karate Dojo LLC

Alan and Nikki Davis

Merle and Barbara Harnish

S.C. Drone Photography and Videography

Thank you to Renewing Members:

Piedmont Technical College

Walt McLeod

Piedmont Municipal Power Agency

Metal Masters, Inc.

Scott and Cathy Cain

Master Construction Co., Inc.

Morris Electrical

Chapin We Care Center

Hamm Hardware Company, Inc.

Heanue Well Drilling, Inc.

Newberry County Farm Bureau

The Corner Scoop

Heritage Mini Storage LLC

Pioneer Frozen Foods

Bike Baby

Sandy and Joanne Fretwell

February Happenings:

The Newberry County Young Professionals held their Annual Legacy Gala and 4 Under 40 Awards. Congratulations to the four winners: Matt DeWitt, Glenn Hamm, Wayne Pratt and Oswaldo Tapia. Also congratulations to Christina Pomeroy and Andrew Wigger, who were named Mentor of the Year and Member of the Year, respectively.

We held our Annual Legislative Breakfast and heard updates from Senator Ronnie Cromer, Representative Rick Martin, and Newberry County Administrator Wayne Adams.

We held our first Business After Hours of 2020 at First Community Bank. These near-monthly events are prime networking events where you get to catch up with current contacts and meet new ones. It was also one of our New Member Receptions where we introduced a few new businesses.

The Jr. Leadership class toured Oakland Mill Apartments and learned about the history and restoration of this historic property. Clemson Extension Agent Alana West gave a presentation on “Manners,” and Newberry College Professor Mandy Bulter led the group in activities aimed at strengthening soft skills.

The Leadership Newberry County class held “Education Day” and toured the Newberry County Career Center, Newberry College Speers Street Center for Teacher Education, and Piedmont Technical College. In addition, they heard from representatives of the Call Me Mister Program, S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation, Adult and Special Education.

We hosted a Ribbon Cutting at LIFEBRIDGE for their expanded baby boutique.

We hosted a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Re-Opening of Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic.

March Happenings:

Mar. 10 – Join us for Business After Hours from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m., Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic will sponsor and host at their 1112 Calhoun Street location in Newberry.

Mar. 19 – Luck O’ the Dice BUNCO Evening at 5:30 p.m., $40 per person includes wine, hors d’oeuvres, dessert, souvenir wince glass, and two (2) door prize tickets. Table sponsorships are also available.

