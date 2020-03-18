Jesus Christ is the Rose of Sharon and the Lily of the Valley, Isaiah said.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulders: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6.

What ever we need, that’s just what He is.

Jesus is more precious than gold, He is life, in Him we have a sure foundation. He is the way to Salvation.

When we see Jesus, we see no weakness only strength. He is Holy, Righteous, powerful and pure. He is our Redeemer, Savior and Master. He is our joy, peace, comfort and our hope.

When we are weak, He is strong. When we are afraid, He is our courage. When we are hungry, He feeds us. When we have needs, He meets them.

Jesus is the Alpha and Omega, The first and the last, The beginning and the end. He always was, always is, and will always be. He is a Savior that cannot be defeated.

Jesus is everything we need. He is God and He is faithful. There are not enough words to tell of His goodness, kindness and mercy. Jesus is whatever we need.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

