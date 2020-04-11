Oh My! Lions have been spotted in the Mid-Carolina Area!

The truth is that the Mid-Carolina Lions have been serving our community since 1977. Our service focuses on the needs of our individual community. When you think of Lions you probably think of vision and hearing screenings or Lions Brooms. But we are so much more!

Did you know that we hold bake sales supporting Teen Cancer in the lobby of First Citizens Bank? Do you have a love or talent for baking? Would you be willing to bake a few of your signature recipe to support a good cause? Check our Facebook page to see upcoming events. We could always use more baked goods for this event, which would enable us to raise more money.

We host an annual health fair in partnership with Newberry Memorial Hospital in October where there are a number of health providers and vendors to answer all of your questions. Last year’s event included blood pressure/blood sugar checks, hearing and vision screens, diabetes education, prescription drug information, wellness education, Silver Sneakers, information on adult and pediatric therapy programs, chiropractic screenings, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association broom sales, eye glass recycling collection boxes, and prizes. The planning for this year’s health fair is under way and it will even bigger than last years.

Perhaps you have seen us wearing reflective vest while picking up trash for Adopt a Highway on a two mile stretch of Hwy 391 from Prosperity to the water tower. Do you enjoy being outside and helping clean our up the environment? If so, we would love for you to join us. We provide vests, bags, and water; just wear a good pair of sneakers or boots, a hat, gloves, and bring a grabber if you have one. We meet at the dirt area by the four way stop at Mt. Pilgrim Church Road. Remember the saying, many hands make light work.

We also support hunger and partner with various agencies for food drives. In the past, we have partnered with Manna House of Newberry and Grace Lutheran Church of Prosperity. For our next food drive, we partnered with We Care Center Community Interfaith Outreach in Chapin to gather much needed items for our community.

Are you service minded? Do you want to make a difference in your community? Consider coming to a meeting to meet us and learn more about Lions. We meet every month on the second Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon at the Blend of Art and Coffee and every fourth Tuesday, dinner at 5 p.m. and meeting 5:30 p.m. at Roma’s House of Pizza (Editor’s note, these meeting times may be different due to COVID-19, call 803-768-9128 for more information).

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Laura-Sharp-Waites.jpg

Laura Sharp-Waites Contributing Columnist

For more information contact Laura Sharp-Waites, Mid-Carolina Lions Secretary 803-768-9128 or check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/midcarolinalionsclub.

For more information contact Laura Sharp-Waites, Mid-Carolina Lions Secretary 803-768-9128 or check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/midcarolinalionsclub.