The Newberry Police Department is Here for You

Hello everyone, Springtime has arrived. However, we are all going through extraordinary times. The men and women of the Newberry Police Department continue their work of serving and protecting to keep everyone safe.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting how we as law enforcement officers do our job to keep the community safe. Aside from our typical daily duties, law enforcement personnel must enforce the governor’s work to home orders. We have taken extra precautions so that while we perform our jobs, we are also practicing social distancing to avoid getting sick.

Officers at the Newberry Police Department have taken measures to reduce contact and prevent the spread of coronavirus through social distancing and they are taking reports by phone, when possible. We ask that, if possible, please reach out to us by phone to see if we may help you. This request of course does not apply to emergency situations. There are certain calls for service that make it difficult for officers to keep their distance. We ask that if possible, when officers arrive at your call, to please meet them outside so that social distancing measures can be taken. During some calls for service, you will see officers wearing masks and gloves to keep you and themselves safe.

You will notice that when you call 911 for service, the dispatcher will ask you a series of health-related questions. The reason they are asking these questions is to ensure that officers coming to your call are entering a safe environment. It has no relevance on whether you will be helped. We’re asking that citizens answer the questions honestly, so that we wear the appropriate personal protective equipment when we get there. Keeping our officers safe so they can continue to protect the community is of the utmost importance.

Our officers have been provided personal protective equipment, as well as sanitizer for protection. The men and women working for the Newberry Police Department are professionals and will continue to do a great job each and every day for our citizens.

Unfortunately, citizens also have to be on guard for people attempting to scam them during these difficult times. We have been made aware of coronavirus related scams. One scam involves a text message that tells citizens they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The text urges people to self-isolate and to click a link for more information. Please do not trust this message or link, they are bogus — this is an attempt for scammers to get your personal information.

I believe if we adhere to the recommended procedures and work together, we will get through these difficult times.

Please, remember to reach out to us if you need anything – we are here to help! Take care and be safe!

Roy McClurkin Contributing Columnist

Roy McClurkin is the Police Chief for the City of Newberry.

