We serve a risen Savior

The day we celebrate Easter has come and gone, but the risen Savior is with us each day we live. One day He will return and we will be with Him forever.

Jesus was willing to become a sacrifice for our sins. He died in our place. We deserved to die, but Jesus loved us so much He went to the cross and gave His life for everyone.

“But he was wounded for our transgression, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray: we have turned everyone to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.” Isaiah 53: 5-6.

Christ was without sin, but all our sins were placed on Him.

We may not understand it all, but if we believe that Jesus was born of a virgin, named Mary, and if we believed He died on an old rugged cross, that He was placed in a borrowed tomb and He arose and is sitting at the right hand of God. Salvation is provided for everyone that will accept it.

The same power that raised Jesus Christ is with us today. When we accept Christ as our Savior, the Holy Spirit comes into our hearts. Because He lives we can live also.

One day we will see our risen Savior, that we have served.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

