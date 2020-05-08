As we go through this life, we don’t know what the future holds, but being a child of God we know who holds the future.

It is impossible to be content in any and every situation. When things are going good, then we are happy. When things are not so good we are sad.

We should never let our circumstances control our relationship with God.

The more we read the Bible, pray, follow the commandments of God and fellowship with others will help us draw closer to God.

In Him we can have peace and joy. We can also know that nothing can separate us from His love.

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39.

It’s good to know that God is watching over us, wherever we go and whatever we do. And it’s good to know He knows the future.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist