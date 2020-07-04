Welcome Back: A month of the museum’s “new normal”

On Tuesday, June 2, The Newberry Museum officially reopened to the public, after a closure of over two and a half months due to COVID-19.

Our reopening date was a day met with anticipation, a bit of nervousness, but mostly relief. Curator Ernest Shealy, our Board of Directors, and I worked silently, but steadily behind the scenes during the closure, ensuring that exhibits were ready, safety precautions were prepared, and that our visitors were gifted with engaging digital content for them to enjoy until they returned to us.

Since reopening, we have seen around 60 visitors come through our doors. Our numbers are increasing daily, and I am finding that although the museum experience looks different right now, our guests are still enjoying their stay.

When our visitors arrive, they pull on our disinfected door handles to enter the space and are greeted by a friendly, masked volunteer receptionist at the front desk, who will offer them hand sanitizer. Our receptionist will explain that while tours are currently completely self-guided and hands-free, we do offer our QR audio tour to enhance the museum experience. From there, visitors are encouraged to begin their visit.

As it stands, we are currently in Phase Two of our reopening plan. Simply put, we are still strictly adhering to CDC guidelines, including social distancing, increased sanitization measures, reduced capacity, and self-guided tours to cut down on physical contact and proximity. However, we have brought back our front desk volunteers, who are dutifully utilizing guidelines to help provide a personalized museum experience from a distance.

It is unclear how long we will remain in this phase, as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, but I am confident that we will keep providing a dynamic, personalized museum experience despite the changes to our “new normal.”

If you haven’t made it to the museum for our reopening yet, be sure to stop by and check out our new temporary exhibit. “Keeping Cool” is a unique collection of artifacts that tells the story of how Newberrians historically beat the summer heat.

With items on display including an icebox, a seersucker suit, and a men’s bathing costume, the exhibit gives keen insight into the southern summertime months. While you are here, make sure to pick up a complimentary fan commemorating the exhibit, sponsored by Fulmer Heating and Cooling.

During your visit, stop at the front desk to safely discuss no-contact volunteer opportunities at the museum. We are actively accepting new volunteers to act as receptionists, talking with visitors while remaining socially distanced and safe.

Please keep in mind we are asking that all volunteers wear masks or face coverings while communicating with visitors. Consider adding to our team of friendly masked greeters, who are helping to make museum-goers feel at home during our “new normal.”

The Newberry Museum is currently open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To inquire about the museum, donate an artifact, or express interest in volunteering, contact me at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.