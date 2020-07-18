Chamber is still offering resources

The Visitors Center is open to the public, and we continue to greet visitors. We have not seen the numbers that we did pre-pandemic; however, there are still folks getting out to explore new areas and folks “shopping” around for a place to retire. Due to health concerns, we encourage the use of a mask, and our restrooms continue to be closed.

On the Chamber side of things, we continue to offer resources to businesses and help navigate this newness that we are living. Please let us know of your business needs.

Are you a person aged 21 through 40 living and/or working in Newberry County? The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) may be for you. Although in-person events are on hold for now, they have been hosting virtual game nights and socials. Visit their Facebook page (Newberry County Young Professionals) for information on how you can get involved.

We encourage you to support your locally-owned businesses any way that you can. If you are in need of a service and are not sure where to turn, contact us so that we can help. If you’re going out for food, spend your money in a local restaurant. If you aren’t comfortable entering establishments at this time, purchase a gift card for later. The ongoing expenditures can help a business get by in the short term until a more permanent system can be established.

The Chamber of Commerce is happy to host the Grow Newberry Farmers Market each Saturday through August 8 in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. Visit us from 9 until 11:30 a.m. for fresh produce, plants, baked goods, and lots of art. We have partnered with Made in Newberry through the Newberry Arts Center to feature local talent and showcase the various art forms available in Newberry County. Be sure to follow us on Facebook on our Grow Newberry Farmers Market page. If you are interested in supporting our efforts to bring you local goods, ask us about the sponsorships available. You can also find a form on GrowNewberry.com.

Although the statewide 2020 SC Ag+Art Tour was cancelled due to COVID-19, we are considering our options to showcase agriculture and art in Newberry County in the fall of this year. If you are interested in participating is either of those avenues, please let us know.

Census 2020: Have you completed yours? It is imperative that you do so. It takes only a few minutes, the data is confidential, and you will be helping your community. How will it help your community?

1) The numbers affect the amount of funding your community receives, ensuring public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.

2) The numbers help community leaders plan for the future: homes, businesses, infrastructure, and attractions that improve neighborhoods.

3) The numbers determine how many seats your state is allocated in the House of Representatives.

How do you complete the Census?

1) Online at 2020Census.gov.

2) Call 844-330-2020.

3) Complete the form that came to your mailbox.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is located at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry on the first floor of Community Hall. We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.