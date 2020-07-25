The Pivotal Right: Commemorating the Centennial of the 19th Amendment

“Suffrage is the pivotal right,” is a powerful quote attributed to passionate suffragette Susan B. Anthony. Born into a Quaker family dedicated to social equality, Anthony would grow to be a social reformer in her own right, while serving a pivotal role in getting women the right to vote.

Starting on August 18, The Newberry Museum will be opening an exhibit in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

The exhibit is designed to commemorate the lives and legacies of nationally acclaimed suffragettes, like Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, while also incorporating the history of the local suffragette movement in South Carolina.

The enfranchisement of women in South Carolina was first discussed publicly during Reconstruction. A women’s rights convention, held in Columbia in December of 1870, was warmly endorsed via letter by Governor R.K. Scott. The earliest suffrage groups in the state; however, were formed in the 1890s.

Virginia Durant Young of Fairfax was a key player in the transformation of the climate surrounding the South Carolina suffrage movement in 1890. In April 1890, she formed the South Carolina Equal Rights Association (SCERA) in Greenville. The SCERA pushed forward, gaining steam in 1895, but unfortunately fell apart in 1906 following Young’s death.

In 1912, the New Era Club formed in Spartanburg, with its mission committing to advancing the rights of women on an industrial, legal, and educational stage — signaling a revival of the suffragette movement in the state.

The first South Carolina suffrage parade was held during the 1914 State Fair, organized by the newly formed South Carolina Equal Suffrage League (SCESL). Leaders at the front of the line during the final push for suffrage included Susan Pringle Frost of Charleston and Eulalie Chaffee Salley of Aiken, both professional realtors at the time.

On January 28, 1920, South Carolina voted to reject the 19th Amendment. Throngs of suffragettes gathered at the state capitol in Columbia to hear the bitter news. But, by August of that same year, 36 states had ratified the amendment, ensuring that in every state – even in South Carolina – women were not denied the right to vote.

South Carolina went on to ratify the 19th Amendment on July 1, 1969. Eulalie Chaffee Salley was present for the long awaited ratification in the state.

In order to recognize the long, nuanced battle fought by suffragettes and female advocates both in Newberry and beyond, the museum is incorporating two artifacts of note into this exhibit.

The first is a dress donated by Sue Summer, worn by a Ms. Eva James for her Newberry College graduation ceremony in the early 1900s. James’ mother constructed the dress specially for the occasion. One of the first female graduates from the college, the dress acknowledges an important barrier broken by women in Newberry.

The second fascinating artifact is an indenture from Great Britain. Written in 1757, under the reign of King George II, this document effectively allowed the future wife in a marital arrangement to retain the land and business she owned after her marriage.

This groundbreaking document shows that while the suffrage movement in the United States took off around the early 1900s, the battle for equitable treatment of women worldwide is one with a much longer legacy.

Come see these artifacts and more from August 18 to November 10. Additionally, if you have any artifacts or memories related to suffrage or voting in Newberry, please reach out to us.

The Newberry Museum is currently open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. To inquire about the museum, donate an artifact, or express interest in volunteering, contact Executive Director Sheridan Murray at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.