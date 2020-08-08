Social Distance in the City of Newberry

The novel coronavirus outbreak of 2020 has been a difficult and serious manner affecting every person. The best way to keep yourself and your family safe is to stay home when possible, follow sanitary practices including washing your hands regularly and covering your cough when at home or in public, keep your distance from others when in public, and to wear a mask when in any public situation outside of your “quaranteam.”

This event that has affected us negatively since March of 2020 and unfortunately has additional side effects from following these protections when it comes to mental health and well-being.

The “City of Friendly Folks” misses our visitors and understands the frustration in wishing to “return.” However, unprecedented times call for a new way of thinking, including a new way of visiting. Below are suggestions for a Social Distance Saturday and Sunday in Newberry. Please note we only recommend use of the itinerary if you currently live in Newberry or in the event that local COVID-19 cases report a continuous downward trend over a two-week period.* At the bottom you’ll find a reference list with locations and contact information for the things to do we’ve shared with you.

Items you’ll need to bring with you: facemask, personal water bottle, hand sanitizer, kindness towards others and essential workers, a good attitude that’s ready to explore!

DAY 1 — MORNING

Drive-Through for Fresh Local Brew

Get your day started with a caffeine kick from a cup of fresh, locally roasted coffee. Genesis Hub in downtown Newberry is a fair-trade shop specializing in delicious café drinks and host to the Apothecary Roasting Company of Newberry. They uniquely have the only drive-through location in downtown and their full menu can be perused at www.thegenesishub.com. Simply purchase online or over the phone and drive up to ring for your order! You can sip your coffee or tea and snack on your scone as you drive around town to get a lay of the land, or park nearby and enjoy your breakfast treats on one of downtown’s many park benches lining Main Street.

Ride Alongside History

Begin your weekend “adventures, while distanced,” exploring the area by bike! Bike Baby in downtown Newberry is a bike shop specializing in all-things-two-wheels that offers a tandem bicycle for rent, perfect for quarantining couples. Pay them a visit to rent a bike for a short period and ride around the city! Just within a mile radius of downtown you’ll find several neighborhoods that can be found on the National Register of Historic Places, including but not limited to, the Downtown Historic District, Main Street, Harrington Street, College Street, and Caldwell Street Historic Districts. Find out more about those sites and other locations here: National Register Sites in Newberry.

LUNCH

Lunch in the Sunshine

After your ride you’re sure to have worked up an appetite! Consider building your own picnic from one of downtown’s many restaurants. With fresh sandwiches, salads, spreads, and snacks, Figaro Market is a great place to try. Make your selection and call to order curbside pick-up. Don’t forget to get a specialty soda, chips and dessert! We recommend Zapp’s Voodoo Chips, Orangina, and a pint of Jeni’s Ice Cream to go with your DIY meal. Take your spread to Astwood Park in downtown for a nice grassy patch to relax, dine, and watch the clouds go by.

AFTERNOON

Take in the Cool and Quiet of the Woods

After your meal pack into the car and head to Lynch’s Woods, just a few minutes’ drive from downtown Newberry. The woods are considered Newberry’s best kept secret by many local hikers. The paths are perfect for mountain biking, horseback riding, or a simple walk through the woods. You can either opt to hike the full 7.5 miles of trail for the remainder of the afternoon or take a gentler walk along the 4.2 miles of gravel road (just be sure to pack plenty of water, snacks, bug spray, and sunscreen). Any time of year is a beautiful time to visit. Lush and vibrant green trees and shrubs of summer give way to brilliant gold and red leaves in the fall, while the barren winter landscape of trees allows visitors to see deep into the woods, and spring offers flowers from volunteer dogwoods and other native plants throughout the park. Take plenty of breaks and enjoy time of peace and quiet reflection in such beautiful creation.

DINNER

Al-Fresco!

After a full day with plenty of exercise, you’re bound to have an appetite! Consider dining Al-Fresco in downtown. One great place to try is the patio of Steven W’s. This downtown bistro is an institution in downtown and a place you must stop to experience “a taste of Newberry.” In recent months, in response to COVID-19, they have expanded the use of their outdoor patio space and started to offer the occasional “pizza pop-up.”

It is often served for lunch, but be sure to call ahead and see what may be available to you! Pizzas can be paired with a fine wine or any drink of choice.

DAY 2

MORNING

Disc Golf or Tennis for Social Distance Exercise

Get your day started with a round or two of disc golf at Margaret Hunter Park or tennis match at the Oakland Tennis Center! About one mile from downtown, Margaret Hunter Park is home to the City of Newberry’s only disc golf course. The 12 holes spread across a creek that cuts through the center of the park and offers a hilly topography that adds a fun challenge for players of all experience. One mile further from Margaret Hunter Park is the Oakland Tennis Center. The center’s hard courts are open daily for free play and the ClayTech clay courts are open under limited hours. Call ahead for details. Both sports offer a great opportunity for outdoor recreation while maintaining social distancing. Please be sure to bring your own discs/balls and racquet.

BRUNCH

Eggs Benedict and Mimosas with a Breeze

All that play is sure to have you hungry! Enjoy a delicious, quality brunch on Figaro: The Dining Room’s outdoor patio. This building was once one of the first bank buildings in Newberry, and its courtyard space is a remnant of its old drive-through service area. Dine on brunch staples or Figaro specialties under the shade of an umbrella and trees, where you can enjoy the views of several iconic downtown landmarks.

BONUS

Depending on your comfort level you may be willing to travel indoors. Many of our downtown businesses are doing their utmost to provide you with safe shopping environments. Although masks are not required, they are very highly encouraged to allow you and those around to enjoy simple moments of normalcy, like shopping in our many downtown stores, in a safe manner. Additionally, The Newberry Museum is one stellar location of note that is practicing social distancing, sanitation, and mask wearing expertly, to offer you a safe space to stop and learn about the history of Newberry. If you pay them a visit, please be sure to offer a donation as a thank you for the free service that is the museum.

The weekend is winding down and it’s time to return home. We hoped you enjoyed your time, safely, in “The City of Friendly Folks.”

*Please note we only recommend use of the itinerary if local COVID-19 cases report a downward trend over a two-week period at a minimum. You can find this information at https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/sc-testing-data-projections-covid-19. Please do not make plans to visit if you or someone in your household is ill. If you become ill during your visit, please return home and contact your medical provider.

Fun Stops Highlighted:

Astwood Park

1315 Main Street,

Newberry, SC

803-321-1015

Lynch’s Woods

Wilson Road & Walter Cousins Road,

Newberry, SC

803-924-8328 OR 803-321-2211

Margaret Hunter Park

1848 Nance Street, Newberry, SC

Disc Golf Course Layout

803-321-1015

The Newberry Museum

1300 Friend Street, Newberry, SC

803-597-5215 – Note: closed Sundays and Mondays

Oakland Tennis Center

1448 First Street,

Newberry, SC

803-321-3890

Genesis Hub

1110 Main Street,

Newberry, SC

864-657-0567

Figaro Market

1202 Caldwell Street, Newberry, SC

803-276-0002

Figaro: The Dining Room

1103 Boyce Street, Newberry, SC

803-276-0101

Steven W’s Downtown Bistro

1100 Main Street, Newberry, SC

803-276-7700

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event coordinator for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.