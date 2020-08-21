God is able to do far more than we could imagine. When we go to God in prayer, we expect Him to hear us and we depend on Him to answer according to our will. But it doesn’t always happen that way.

We want things done at the time we want and the way we want, but it doesn’t always happen that way.

We should never get discouraged. Often we have to wait on the Lord.

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31.

God is able to carry us through the dark places in our life. We may feel there is no hope, but the truth is Jesus is our hope, and He always knows the best for us.

Instead of problems drawing us away from God, they should draw us closer to Him. Sometimes it’s hard for us to understand that God is able to do all things.

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us. Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus through out all ages, world without end. Amen.” Ephesians 3:20-21.

Sometimes we have to be reminded that God is able to do all things.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.