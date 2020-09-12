The Chamber is still active

Although Chamber life is different these days, we are here and want to hear your business needs. There are a number of resources we have access that could help in your business goals. We need to hear from you so that we can offer the best programs.

We will hold our Chamber Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the Country Club of Newberry and are signing up golfers and sponsors. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m., the tournament begins at noon, and both lunch and dinner are offered to all registrants. Contact us to register or volunteer for the day.

On Thursday, Sept. 17 from 5:30-7:00 p.m., we will gather at Newberry Manor, located at 1710 College Street in Newberry, to celebrate their fifth anniversary in business. All are welcome to mingle in a socially-distanced manner for this “Party on the Porch.”

Are you a person aged 21 through 40 living and/or working in Newberry County? The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) may be for you. Although in-person events are on hold for now, they have been hosting virtual game nights and socials. Visit their Facebook page (Newberry County Young Professionals) for information on how you can get involved.

We will offer a fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market each Saturday from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. Visit us from 9 until 11 a.m. for fresh produce, plants, baked goods, and lots of art. During the same weekends, we will promote our agritourism locations. Even though we did not get to hold the Ag+ Art Tour this summer, we wanted to incorporate this aspect into the fall. As with the summer GNFM, we have partnered with Made in Newberry through the Newberry Arts Center to feature local talent and showcase the various art forms available in Newberry County. Be sure to follow us on Facebook on our Grow Newberry Farmers Market page. If you are interested in supporting our efforts to bring you local goods, ask us about the sponsorships available. You can also find a form on GrowNewberry.com.

Census 2020: Have you completed yours? It is imperative that you do so. It takes only a few minutes, the data is confidential, and you will be helping your community. How will it help your community?

1) The numbers affect the amount of funding your community receives, ensuring public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.

2) The numbers help community leaders plan for the future: homes, businesses, infrastructure, and attractions that improve neighborhoods.

3) The numbers determine how many seats your state is allocated in the House of Representatives.

How do you complete the Census?

1) Online at 2020Census.gov.

2) Call 844-330-2020.

3) Complete the form that came to your mailbox.

Another way that you can make a difference in your community? VOTE! Educate yourself on the issues and the candidates so that you can make informed decisions at local, state, and national levels. Information on when and where to vote can be found at scvotes.gov.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is located at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry on the first floor of Community Hall. We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.